Kingston man sentenced to 5 years in prison for DUI crash

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man is headed to prison for his role in a DUI crash that injured three people.

Online court records state, 48-year-old Jason Michael Herndon was under the influence back in February of 2022 when he crossed the center line on Shay Cutoff Road just outside of Kingston, and struck a mini van head-on, sending three people, including a child, to the hospital.

The driver of the mini van suffered minor injuries, the two passengers, one being a minor, were transported to a hospital.

Herndon was found guilty Monday and sentenced to five years in prison.

