Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Kingston man sentenced to 5 years in prison for DUI crash

A Kingston man is headed to prison for his role in a DUI crash that injured three people.
A Kingston man is headed to prison for his role in a DUI crash that injured three people.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Kingston man is headed to prison for his role in a DUI crash that injured three people.

Online court records state, 48-year-old Jason Michael Herndon was under the influence back in February of 2022 when he crossed the center line on Shay Cutoff Road just outside of Kingston, and struck a mini van head-on, sending three people, including a child, to the hospital.

The driver of the mini van suffered minor injuries, the two passengers, one being a minor, were transported to a hospital.

Herndon was found guilty Monday and sentenced to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Police are on scene of an active standoff involving a suspect facing manslaughter...
Leonard standoff ends with suspect in custody
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
A search warrant was executed at a home in Carter County where deputies located multiple...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Love Co.
DPS is investigating after a man was fatally hit by a semi truck on Wednesday morning.
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi truck
Ryan Clark, 34, pleaded guilty on March 1 to felony charges of second-degree rape, molestation...
Man to be chemically castrated after pleading guilty to raping a juvenile

Latest News

A benefit fish fry and silent auction will be held Saturday for two young brothers who were...
Benefit to be held Saturday for 2 brothers who fell from cliff
If you want to support some local businesses and have a fun time during St. Patrick’s Day,...
City of Denison hosting inaugural pub crawl
For his ten years of service on the Veteran’s Court bench, the men and women he serves are...
Veteran Judge recognized for the lives he’s touched
Over the last year, the Tishomingo intersection where six teens were killed in a crash with a...
ODOT redesigning deadly Tishomingo intersection