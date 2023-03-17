Two female entrepreneurs named finalists in 2023 Rise Challenge

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two female Grayson County entrepreneurs have been announced as finalists in the Sherman Economic Development Corporation 2023 Rise Challenge.

CEO of Big Girl Bath Spa Essentials, Staci Wright, said this opportunity is exciting. She has an entrepreneurial spirit with dreams of starting a business.

“When I’m sipping my wine and reading my book, I’m drowning because my feet don’t reach the end of the tub,” Wright said.

She found a solution by inventing a board that attaches to the sides of a bathtub to help women take what she calls ‘big girl baths’. The products are currently sold on her website as well as on Amazon. In addition, she created a line of bath products to enhance the spa experience.

She said the grant funds will help her keep up with demand and move production out of her home into a warehouse.

“We have molds being made so that we can mass produce and then we can actually really market and sell the product,” Wright said.

Wright is not the only woman running a business out of her home, Taylor Hart, CEO of Taylor’d Trends, is doing the same. She runs a women’s clothing store, and she says space is becoming limited.

“There’s not a whole lot of room to be able to grow out of this room,” Hart said as she showed her at-home storage.

With a goal of trendy styles for all shapes and sizes her business was born after encouragement from the community.

“Taylor trends, like tailored to your body to your lifestyle, but then with trends so it’s everyday fashion,” Hart said.

The grant totaling - 250-thousand dollars - will be divided between the four finalists, including Wright and Hart. The finalists will find out next month how much of the grant they will receive.

