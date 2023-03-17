Texoma Local
Weekend Freezes; Windy, Warmer Next Week

Thursday looks to be our next “storm day”
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday morning’s chilly start will put us just above freezing, but some colder spots may get as low as 29 degrees. A reinforcing surge of dry air arrives during the morning making for sunny, breezy, and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph.

Surface high pressure is overhead on Sunday giving us light winds; clear skies and very dry air complete the recipe to place all of Texoma in the 20s for Sunday morning. Southerly winds return and begin to boost temperatures next week, we’re back in the 60s by Tuesday. It will become very windy next week with daily gusts in the 35 mph range; clouds will roll in giving us mostly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday.

Long-range models show a chance of showers or thunderstorms mid-week, and a few strong to severe storms possible on Thursday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

