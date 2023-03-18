Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sheriff: 5 arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail,...
Five people have been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into a Louisiana jail, authorities say.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a handful of people have been arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into a jail.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, five individuals are facing charges for attempting to get narcotics into the parish jail.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jamie Guidry, 41, is facing charges that include possession with intent to distribute narcotics, the introduction of contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile.

Authorities said Jewell Herron, 42, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Coy Simpson, 45, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The sheriff’s office said Kerwin Williams, 40, has been charged with the introduction of contraband. Darius Washington, 35, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and introduction of contraband.

The Iberville Parish Jail is located about 17 miles south of Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Police are on scene of an active standoff involving a suspect facing manslaughter...
Leonard standoff ends with suspect in custody
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
A search warrant was executed at a home in Carter County where deputies located multiple...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Love Co.
The department said it confiscated 35 illegal gambling machines from stores in Ector, Bonham,...
Fannin Co. law enforcement confiscates almost three dozen illegal gambling machines
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission expects opening day sometime this May.
A look into Colbert’s new port of entry

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, U.S. FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
Supreme Court honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
US actor Patrick Duffy poses for a photo with a performer, ahead of the St Patrick's Day Parade...
St. Patrick’s Day rites: Parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
‘I’M BACK!’: Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement