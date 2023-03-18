Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked.(blhphotography / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman died after she was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs she had gone over to feed while their owner was away, authorities said.

State police said 38-year-old Kristin Potter died after she was attacked Thursday evening by the two Great Danes in Centre Township southwest of New Bloomfield.

Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler said the victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs present attacked. Ressler said emergency responders and police officers were unable to reach the victim until animal control personnel arrived and tranquilized the dogs.

The two animals were later taken to a veterinarian and euthanized. Officials said a third dog was present but didn’t take part in the attack. State police say the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man is headed to prison for his role in a DUI crash that injured three people.
Kingston man sentenced to 5 years in prison for DUI crash
The department said it confiscated 35 illegal gambling machines from stores in Ector, Bonham,...
Fannin Co. law enforcement confiscates almost three dozen illegal gambling machines
A benefit fish fry and silent auction will be held Saturday for two young brothers who were...
Benefit to be held Saturday for 2 brothers who fell from cliff
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission expects opening day sometime this May.
A look into Colbert’s new port of entry
A search warrant was executed at a home in Carter County where deputies located multiple...
3 arrested after traffic stop in Love Co.

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
A World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday on St. Patrick's Day.
World War II veteran celebrated 102nd birthday
The Ross Park Zoo welcomed three new baby sand cats to the park.
Zoo welcomes 3 newborn sand cat kittens
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the social and economic development of...
Facing arrest warrant, Russia’s Putin visits annexed Crimea