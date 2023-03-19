Freeze Warning in Texoma

Most of Texoma is under a Freeze Warning until 10am Sunday morning. Saturday’s cold front and clear skies will make for a below freezing overnight. It’s a harsh reminder that Sunday is the official last day of winter. Be sure to drip those faucets overnight.

Sunday will have weaker winds that will help keep the evening temperatures mostly above freezing as Texoma kicks off the first day of Spring. Right on time, a round of spring showers are heading towards Texoma on Tuesday and Wednesday. Models are still figuring out the timing, but Thursday has already been labeled a Slight risk for severe storms across most of Texoma. Stay tuned for timing and severity updates as it is still six days out.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

