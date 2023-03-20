Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man is headed to prison for his role in a DUI crash that injured three people.
Kingston man sentenced to 5 years in prison for DUI crash
A benefit fish fry and silent auction will be held Saturday for two young brothers who were...
Benefit to be held Saturday for 2 brothers who fell from cliff
Over the last year, the Tishomingo intersection where six teens were killed in a crash with a...
ODOT redesigning deadly Tishomingo intersection
For his ten years of service on the Veteran’s Court bench, the men and women he serves are...
Veteran Judge recognized for the lives he’s touched
If you want to support some local businesses and have a fun time during St. Patrick’s Day,...
City of Denison hosting inaugural pub crawl

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutors rest in sedition case against Proud Boys leaders
FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker kidnapped in Niger released after 6 years
This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death