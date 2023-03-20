Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for Georgia boy

Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.
Remington Poe, 2, was reported missing from Rome, Georgia, on Monday.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert, known in Georgia as “Levi’s Call,” was issued Monday by police for a 2-year-old missing and believed abducted from Rome, Georgia.

Remington Poe is listed as 2-feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes

He is believed to be in the company of 34-year-old Jackie Tucker, who is a 5-foot-7 man weighing 165 pounds.

Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a...
Jackie Tucker, 34, is being sought by authorities in connection with the disappearance of a Georgia boy.(Source: NCMEC)

The vehicle of interest is a white 2015 Kia Optima with Georgia license plate CSR7036.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
A Texoma veterinarian named Equine Practioner of the Year.
Whitesboro Veterinarian named Equine Practitioner of the Year
a 79-year-old woman from Illinois has died from her injuries after a crash earlier this month.
Woman dead after Atoka Co. crash
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
A benefit fish fry and silent auction will be held Saturday for two young brothers who were...
Benefit to be held Saturday for 2 brothers who fell from cliff

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Some Trump supporters ambivalent on calls for protests
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an update on human rights during a briefing Monday at...
US: War crimes on all sides in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict
FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
A U.S. aid worker was freed after six years in captivity in Niger, Secretary of State Antony...
Blinken: Aid worker freed
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule