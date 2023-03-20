City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
The free summertime concert series will kick off on May 26 and run through July 28.
According to a social media post, a free outdoor concert will be held each Friday night featuring a new artist and opener.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Forest Park in downtown Denison.
Find a list of everyone scheduled to perform and the days you can expect to catch them below:
- May 26 - Release the Sound (featuring Kinfolke)
- June 2 - Maggie Rose (featuring Cela Harper)
- June 9 - Josh Weathers (featuring Dario Bellettini)
- June 16 - Blue Water Highway (featuring Steeli Bryce)
- June 23 - Casey Daniels Band (featuring Mary Clare)
- June 30 - Greg Guymon & Local Legends (featuring Sawyer Guymon)
- July 7 - The 40 Acre Mule (featuring Jade Flores)
- July 14 - Jake Worthington (featuring Jared Mitchell Band)
- July 21 - The Peterson Brothers (featuring Jayson Starkey)
- July 28 - Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (featuring Tanner Legg)
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.