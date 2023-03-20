Texoma Local
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up

Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.(Denison Live Facebook Page)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.

The free summertime concert series will kick off on May 26 and run through July 28.

According to a social media post, a free outdoor concert will be held each Friday night featuring a new artist and opener.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Forest Park in downtown Denison.

Find a list of everyone scheduled to perform and the days you can expect to catch them below:

  • May 26 - Release the Sound (featuring Kinfolke)
  • June 2 - Maggie Rose (featuring Cela Harper)
  • June 9 - Josh Weathers (featuring Dario Bellettini)
  • June 16 - Blue Water Highway (featuring Steeli Bryce)
  • June 23 - Casey Daniels Band (featuring Mary Clare)
  • June 30 - Greg Guymon & Local Legends (featuring Sawyer Guymon)
  • July 7 - The 40 Acre Mule (featuring Jade Flores)
  • July 14 - Jake Worthington (featuring Jared Mitchell Band)
  • July 21 - The Peterson Brothers (featuring Jayson Starkey)
  • July 28 - Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (featuring Tanner Legg)

