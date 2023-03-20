City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.

The free summertime concert series will kick off on May 26 and run through July 28.

According to a social media post, a free outdoor concert will be held each Friday night featuring a new artist and opener.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Forest Park in downtown Denison.

Find a list of everyone scheduled to perform and the days you can expect to catch them below:

May 26 - Release the Sound (featuring Kinfolke)

June 2 - Maggie Rose (featuring Cela Harper)

June 9 - Josh Weathers (featuring Dario Bellettini)

June 16 - Blue Water Highway (featuring Steeli Bryce)

June 23 - Casey Daniels Band (featuring Mary Clare)

June 30 - Greg Guymon & Local Legends (featuring Sawyer Guymon)

July 7 - The 40 Acre Mule (featuring Jade Flores)

July 14 - Jake Worthington (featuring Jared Mitchell Band)

July 21 - The Peterson Brothers (featuring Jayson Starkey)

July 28 - Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (featuring Tanner Legg)

