Fannin Agricultural Association, Inc. announces first annual Steaks on Main Ribeye Cook-off

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Fannin Agricultural Association, Inc. is hosting the inaugural Steaks on Main Ribeye Cook-off on April 1.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, cook-off teams will be competing for cash prizes throughout the day, followed by a ticketed ribeye dinner prepared by all the team entrants.

The competition will begin at 11 a.m. near the Fannin County Courthouse, and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here for $35 each.

The event will end with a free concert by Jason Boland and The Stragglers, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to County FFA and 4H programs.

