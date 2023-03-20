Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
It happened on Friday evening, five teen boys were driving in a 2007 Toyota Camry.
The Camry drove off County Road E-20-90, the driver overcorrected and then ran into a tree.
The report states the Camry was speeding... and none of the boys were wearing seatbelts.
Three teenagers were taken to nearby hospitals.
