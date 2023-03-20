Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Idaho OKs veto-proof bill to allow execution by firing squad

A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the...
A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature on Monday with a veto-proof majority.(Bobb Fwed / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press and REBECCA BOONE
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would allow Idaho to execute condemned inmates by firing squad is headed to the governor’s desk after passing the Legislature on Monday with a veto-proof majority.

Firing squads will be used only if the state cannot obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections — but one death row inmate has already had his scheduled execution postponed multiple times because of drug scarcity.

Idaho previously had a firing squad option on the books but has never used it. The option was removed it from state law in 2009 after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a method of lethal injection that was commonly used at the time.

Only Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina currently have laws allowing firing squads if other execution methods are unavailable, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. A judge has put South Carolina’s law on hold until a lawsuit challenging the method is resolved.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
A Texoma veterinarian named Equine Practioner of the Year.
Whitesboro Veterinarian named Equine Practitioner of the Year
a 79-year-old woman from Illinois has died from her injuries after a crash earlier this month.
Woman dead after Atoka Co. crash
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
A benefit fish fry and silent auction will be held Saturday for two young brothers who were...
Benefit to be held Saturday for 2 brothers who fell from cliff

Latest News

They were the third group of Oath Keepers members and associates to be tried on serious charges...
4 guilty of conspiracy in latest Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
A man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Plano was arrested in Grayson County.
Suspected jewelry store robber arrested in Grayson County
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested