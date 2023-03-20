Texoma Local
McAlester officer dies in head-on crash

McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on collision on Monday.(McAlester Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - The McAlester Police Department announced the passing of one of their officers.

In a social media post, the department said Patrolman Joseph Barlow was involved in a head-on collision during the funeral procession of McAlester Captain Richard Parker on Friday.

Captain Richard Parker was found dead at his home on Thursday. His cause of death is under investigation.

Barlow succumbed to his injuries and passed on Monday, according to the post.

It is with immense sadness that the McAlester Police Department announces the tragic loss of Patrolman Joseph Barlow....

Posted by McAlester Police Department on Monday, March 20, 2023

