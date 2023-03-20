One Last Winter Freeze

Fannin, Lamar and Hunt counties are under another Freeze Warning until 9am Monday. One last blast of winter before the first day of Spring. Then the southerly winds will pick up and begin to warm up Texoma throughout the week.

This will bring some scattered showers throughout Tuesday and even a little bit of Wednesday. Then another cold front will move through Texoma on Thursday that will trigger a round of storms across our area. It’s still too far out to accurately time the storm and predict the severity, but the Storm Prediction Center has almost all of Texoma under a slight risk for severe storms. As of now, it looks to be evening storms into the early morning hours of Friday. The lack of sunlight would be welcome as it will reduce the storms potential intensity.

Stay tuned to News 12 this week as we get a clearer picture for Thursday’s storms.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.