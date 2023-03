CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the people responsible for vandalizing a cemetery Sunday.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said it happened at the Sweet Hill Cemetery on State Highway 109 off Highway 271.

Park adds that he will see what kind of reward can be given.

