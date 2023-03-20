Sherman ISD announces first coordinator of character education

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced the hiring of its first coordinator of character education.

According to a social media post, Pastor and SISD volunteer Reid Kirk will oversee education designed to help students grow though intellectual, physical, social and emotional means.

Kirk will also support a districtwide community mentoring program and outreach for families in need of support, according to the district’s website.

Kirk has more than two decades of experience working with young people at five different churches. Kirk has also volunteered with the Sherman High School football team since 2017.

“My time interacting with students has become a great joy of my life,” Kirk said. “I have had the opportunity to speak to hundreds of student-athletes about character, integrity, and responsibility. I have developed relationships with young men and women that have far exceeded their time in middle school and high school. I look forward to offering my support to students who are active with other interests and activities in our schools as well.”

