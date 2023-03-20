Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman ISD announces first coordinator of character education

Pastor and SISD volunteer Reid Kirk will serve as Sherman ISD's first coordinator of character...
Pastor and SISD volunteer Reid Kirk will serve as Sherman ISD's first coordinator of character education.(Sherman ISD)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD announced the hiring of its first coordinator of character education.

According to a social media post, Pastor and SISD volunteer Reid Kirk will oversee education designed to help students grow though intellectual, physical, social and emotional means.

Kirk will also support a districtwide community mentoring program and outreach for families in need of support, according to the district’s website.

Kirk has more than two decades of experience working with young people at five different churches. Kirk has also volunteered with the Sherman High School football team since 2017.

“My time interacting with students has become a great joy of my life,” Kirk said. “I have had the opportunity to speak to hundreds of student-athletes about character, integrity, and responsibility. I have developed relationships with young men and women that have far exceeded their time in middle school and high school. I look forward to offering my support to students who are active with other interests and activities in our schools as well.”

Sherman ISD is excited to announce longtime pastor and SISD volunteer Reid Kirk as the district’s first coordinator of...

Posted by Sherman Independent School District on Sunday, March 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
A Texoma veterinarian named Equine Practioner of the Year.
Whitesboro Veterinarian named Equine Practitioner of the Year
a 79-year-old woman from Illinois has died from her injuries after a crash earlier this month.
Woman dead after Atoka Co. crash

Latest News

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the people...
Sheriff’s office searching for cemetery vandals
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on collision...
McAlester officer dies in head-on crash
The Fannin Agricultural Association, Inc. is hosting the inaugural Steaks on Main Ribeye...
Fannin Agricultural Association, Inc. announces first annual Steaks on Main Ribeye Cook-off