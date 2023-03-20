Suspected jewelry store robber arrested in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Plano was arrested in Grayson County.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Tosin Jamaal Willams Thompson, 28, of Plano, was arrested after a traffic stop.

A passenger in the vehicle, Monique Henry, 25, of Ft. Worth, was also arrested.

According to a press release, on March 15 deputies received information about the jewelry store robbery and a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Sheriffs said a deputy observed a vehicle, matching the suspect’s vehicle description, traveling southbound on Highway 75, entering Texas from Oklahoma and conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle.

Deputies said two guns and jewelry, totaling $58,000 were recovered from the vehicle and concealed on Henry.

Deputies also located two children, a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who were released to a family member.

Thompson and Henry were both taken to the Grayson County Jail and later transferred to the Collin County Jail. Thompson is being held on $120,000 bonds and Henry is being held on $55,000 bonds.

