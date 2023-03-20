Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday morning.

It happened on Old Broken Bow Highway and Airport Road. an OHP report states an 18-year-old was driving a Dodge Charger under the influence and drove the car off the road, where it rolled over and hit a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old passenger, and a 17-year-old passenger were not injured, but two 15-year-old passengers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The report stated one of the 15-year-olds was pinned for 20 minutes in the crash. The Broken Bow Fire Department used the jaws of life to get her out.

