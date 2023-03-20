Woman dead after Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a 79-year-old woman from Illinois has died from her injuries after a crash earlier this month.

Martha Mitchell died Saturday evening and was a passenger in a crash north of Springtown.

According to a report from the Oklahoma highway patrol, Mitchell who was pinned in the car for half an hour after her husband pulled out in front of a semi-truck.

Mitchell and her husband were taken to OU medical center with chest injuries, and Martha had head injuries as well.

The semi-driver was not injured.

