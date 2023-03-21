Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada man arrested for hitting woman’s car with his car

An Ada man has been arrested after police say he swerved his car into a woman’s car.
An Ada man has been arrested after police say he swerved his car into a woman’s car.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Ada man has been arrested after police say he swerved his car into a woman’s car.

According to court documents, Owen Mitchell and a woman were each driving their cars.

Documents state Mitchell was chasing the woman, and turned in front of her, causing them to wreck.

Mitchell allegedly told police he and the woman used meth together earlier that day, and he was trying to stop her from driving because she doesn’t have a license.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy

Latest News

One year ago, an EF2 tornado hit Texoma Southern Baptist Church. On Tuesday, its congregation...
Oklahoma church celebrates groundbreaking one year after EF2 tornado destroyed it
One year after a tornado tore apart Sherwood Shores, some homes still show the unforgiving...
One year after the Sherwood Shores tornado some homes still show damage
Oklahoma cockfighting bill
Oklahoma bill that would reduce cockfighting penalties stalls
Oklahoma cockfighting bill
Oklahoma cockfighting bill