Ada man arrested for hitting woman’s car with his car

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Ada man has been arrested after police say he swerved his car into a woman’s car.

According to court documents, Owen Mitchell and a woman were each driving their cars.

Documents state Mitchell was chasing the woman, and turned in front of her, causing them to wreck.

Mitchell allegedly told police he and the woman used meth together earlier that day, and he was trying to stop her from driving because she doesn’t have a license.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.