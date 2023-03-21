Denison animal shelters overflowing with dogs

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -For reasons as varied as pet breeds, the number of pets being surrendered has spiked in recent years.

Bruce Edmaiston, Adoption Specialist at Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) said finances are a big reason why, “I think right now the issue is the economy, the prices of dog food have gone up, just like everything else its gone up and people just don’t have the funds to take care of dogs.”

DAWG is at max capacity for their mid to large sized dogs so make sure you come visit and find your forever friend.

“Dogs bring such enrichment to your life and happiness and cats,” Edmaiston said.

DAWG needs your help so they can help other furry friends, “as we get an adoption here, we go to the pound and we pull one, for every dog that leaves here we pull another one, it keeps us pretty much maxed out.”

Robert Lay, Denison’s Neighborhood Services Manager said the partnership between DAWG and the animal shelter allows a better quality of life for these animals, “before DAWG came into existence, we did adoptions out of Morton Street, unfortunately at that time our euthanasia rate were higher than they are now.”

Lay says in the seven years he’s worked for the city, not a single animal has been put down, “now we do have to make some adjustments sometimes, we are currently not taking any animal surrenders, there is a waitlist right now for that.”

If you find yourself in this situation, “you can reach out to DAWG as well and they are more than happy to provide you with those resources,” Lay said.

DAWG is also looking for foster parents that can help place four-legged friends as the shelter is getting crowded.

