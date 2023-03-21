Former city manager sues city of Davis, court documents filed

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Davis is being sued by a former city manager.

According to court documents filed earlier this month, former city manager Andrew Holland states he was fired without a good cause, and the city did not give him the severance pay it had agreed to, according to Holland’s employment contract.

The contract stated that Holland would be paid seven years worth of salary if fired without cause, according to court documents.

Neither Holland nor the city of Davis responded for comment.

