Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Great horned owlet rescued in Virginia

By Clayton McChesney and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WVVA/Gray news) -The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke recently got a new patient: a baby owl chick!

The Roanoke County Police brought the owl chick, or owlet, to the Wildlife Center after it was found on a porch.

“We’ve had some storms and some heavy winds recently here in southwest Virginia, so likely what happened in those heavy winds that dislodged the bird from the nest. He fell out of the nest and was on someone’s porch for two days,” says Haley Olsen-Hodges, the director of operation at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

The wildlife center said it believes it had been some time since the owlet had been fed, meaning mom and dad are not around to take care of it. Luckily, the center was able to take it in. But the owlet won’t get the chance to thank its rescuers.

A great horned owlet is being cared for after it apparently fell out of its nest.
A great horned owlet is being cared for after it apparently fell out of its nest. (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)

“Birds of prey can imprint just like ducklings do on humans, and the more contact we have with that wild animal, the more there’s a possibility that it could become, you know, habituated or even imprinted ... on a human. And obviously, we don’t want that. We want to do what we can to return this animal to the wild,” says Olsen-Hodges.

The owlet is still too young to feed himself, so the center uses long forceps as a “beak” to get bits of meat into the baby’s mouth.

They also have another method of interacting with the owl, and it’s a bit unusual.

“... We also wear a mask that makes us look like a great horned owl that has little eyeholes so we can see ...” said Olsen-Hodges.

In addition to the masks, the center lets the owlet see other owls in their care to become more familiar with its own species.

The owlet will be in the care of the center until it’s ready to be on its own, which Olsen-Hodges said won’t be until early fall.

For more information what the center does to help wildlife in Virginia and how you can donate, check out the website.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up

Latest News

Members of Ukrainian army tank crew check the equipment for combat deployment, at a military...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics
António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, talks about the dire climate change...
'Humanity is on thin ice,' UN chief says
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike