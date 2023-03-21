Texoma Local
Man facing manslaughter charges for death of McAlester officer

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - Manslaughter charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a crash that led to the death of a McAlester police officer.

According to court documents from the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Martin Rivas Rodriguez was charged after Patrolman Joseph Barlow died from his injuries Monday.

Barlow was involved in a head-on collision during the funeral procession of McAlester Captain Richard Parker on Friday.

Authorities said Rodriguez was driving recklessly when he crossed the center line and hit Barlow’s car head-on.

Rodriguez is charged with manslaughter in the first degree.

