Okla. House approves sports betting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives gave the stamp of approval Tuesday to legislation to legalize sports betting.

According to a press release, Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, filed House Bill 1027, which adds in-person and mobile sports betting as a supplement to the state-tribal model gaming compact. The state would receive a percentage of gaming revenue.

“Right now, Oklahoma is missing out on a huge financial opportunity for both our state and our tribes,” Luttrell said. “Oklahomans are traveling across state lines to participate in sports betting, and we’re losing those dollars. It makes economic sense to provide sports betting as an option.”

The release explains that if passed, tribes implementing sports betting would pay the state a 4% fee for the first $5 million dollars made in one month, a 5% fee on the next $5 million and a 6% fee for additional monies. The sliding fee system would restart each month.

The Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) estimated sports betting could bring in up to $9,350,000 a year, of 12% would enter the general revenue fund and 88% would go toward education, states the release.

