Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma bill that would reduce cockfighting penalties stalls

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) - “It doesn’t matter whether you agree with chicken fighting or don’t agree with chicken fighting. That’s not what I’m arguing,” Oklahoma Representative JJ Humphrey said.

Rep. Humphrey said he wants to reduce the punishment for cockfighting.

“What I’m arguing does the penalty fit compared to our other penalties, and all day long, it’s a resounding no,” Rep. Humphrey continued.

However, a decision by legislatures, considering reducing the penalty, stalled on Monday.

Activists such as Animal Wellness Action President, Wayne Pacelle said he sees Representative Humphrey’s efforts as a way to get around the law entirely.

“It’s an organized criminal enterprise, so I think that shows exactly what Humphrey wants. He wants to completely repeal the state’s prohibition on animal fighting,” Pacelle argued.

To which Rep. Humphrey says isn’t true.

“I think if you saw it, especially if the courts wanted to fine people, I think you would probably see more enforcement on it than less enforcement,” Rep. Humphrey said.

Former Oklahoma Attorney Drew Edmondson said he wants prosecutors to have a range of enforcement options.

“But we don’t want all of the options there for the criminals, and that’s what this bill is trying to do. I would urge members of the legislature to vote this thing down,” Edmondson said.

House bill 2530 will be brought back up for discussion Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy

Latest News

One year ago, an EF2 tornado hit Texoma Southern Baptist Church. On Tuesday, its congregation...
Oklahoma church celebrates groundbreaking one year after EF2 tornado destroyed it
One year after a tornado tore apart Sherwood Shores, some homes still show the unforgiving...
One year after the Sherwood Shores tornado some homes still show damage
Oklahoma cockfighting bill
Oklahoma cockfighting bill
An Ada man has been arrested after police say he swerved his car into a woman’s car.
Ada man arrested for hitting woman’s car with his car