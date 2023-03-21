Oklahoma church celebrates groundbreaking one year after EF2 tornado destroyed it

BUNCOMBE CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One year ago, an EF2 tornado hit Texoma Southern Baptist Church.

“I can remember a year ago today, I was standing on this parking lot,” said Gary Dempsey, who served as interim pastor for the last 10 months. “It was freezing cold, and it didn’t take much for me to cry. I was just heartbroken by the loss that the church had sustained.”

On Tuesday, its congregation celebrated a clean slate drawing new emotions.

“Today, if there’s tears, it will be tears of joy,” said Dempsey.

Texoma Southern Baptist Church is rebuilding.

“We’re not finished,” said Jeff Renard, the current pastor. “A tornado may have caused destruction, but it does not stop the body of Christ from moving forward.”

The storm brought 130-mile-per-hour winds.

“All of a sudden, the wind picked up really really fast, and I told my wife, I just told my wife to run,” said Keith Rogers, a former pastor.

It left irreversible damage.

“Most of the building was either leveled or completely wiped off the foundation,” said Dempsey.

Over the next 12 months, crews picked up and leveled the building, all while the congregation relied on private homes and community centers for worship.

“They never missed a Sunday,” said Renard. “From the day that the tornado happened, they have continued to meet.”

All three pastors who helped this church rebuild said this groundbreaking is a lesson no sermon could have prepared them for.

“What we feel is a very negative event, a tornado coming through a disaster, and yet we’re seeing God do a lot of really wonderful positive things,” said Rogers.

“Even in the midst of chaos, in the midst of disaster, you can trust God,” said Dempsey.

