One year after the Sherwood Shores tornado some homes still show damage

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERWOOD SHORES, Texas (KXII) - One year after a tornado tore apart Sherwood Shores, some homes still show the unforgiving strength of the storm with debris still scattered in piles on front lawns.

According to the national weather service, almost 200 homes in Grayson County were damaged.

Grayson county was the only area in the state to report a death.

Viranda Rogers, a 73-year-old woman, was killed where heavy damage was reported in Sherwood Shores.

More than ten other people were hospitalized for injuries.

“A lot of the places that were leveled are just gone,” said Captain Craig Reed with the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department. “Some of them are still just there. Nothing was ever done. A lot of trash and debris is still piled up in people’s personal yards, and anything that was, of course, set out on the streets was picked up, but it hasn’t been rebuilt.”

One good thing the Sherwood Shores Fire Department said that came out of the tornado is that it now has a generator.

That’s something the department said it didn’t have when the tornado knocked out the station’s power as first responders were trying to help.

Reed added some of the properties left with damage are now for sale.

