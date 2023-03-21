Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A Murray County man could be facing jail time after police say he recorded a minor while she was showering.
Court documents state 35-year-old Jeremy Traylor took a video of a teenage girl through a hole in a bathroom door.
The affidavit stated Traylor admitted to taking the video, but told Sulphur police he believed the person showering was an adult.
