Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Temperatures Rise Overnight

Wednesday’s highs could reach the 80s
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a drizzly start to Tuesday, parts of Texoma are starting to see the sun again. That’s mostly in the western counties where temperatures have reached the 70s for Tuesday. The rest of Texoma is still seeing a lot of clouds, though temperatures have warmed up to the 60s. Heading into the overnight, temperatures all across Texoma will stabilize into the low 60s. That means Texoma’s eastern counties will actually warm up after the sun goes down.

This will set up Wednesday to be the warmest day of the week. I’ve put the high temperature at 75 for Wednesday, but some areas (particularly Texas counties) could see highs in the low 80s. All these temperature increases are largely influenced by the strong winds, which aren’t slowing down any time soon. Expect 20-30mph southerly winds tonight and throughout Wednesday.

This is all setting up Texoma for a slight risk of severe storms on Thursday when a slow moving front pushes through our area Thursday evening. As of now, the main threats look to be strong winds and some hail. Given the front will be moving slowly and likely stall out at points throughout the night, localized flooding is also a concern (primarily for the Oklahoma counties). The front will eventually push through all of Texoma throughout the early morning hours of Friday, which is when more Texomans should expect strong thunderstorms.

Afterwards, skies will clear up for the weekend and temperatures won’t drop by much. Expect clearer skies and temperatures in the 60s for the first weekend of spring.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 3/21/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/21/2023
Evening Forecast - Mon, Mar 20
Evening Forecast - Mon, Mar 20
Full Morning Weather 3/20/2023
Full Morning Weather 3/20/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 19
Evening Forecast - Sun, Mar 19