Temperatures Rise Overnight

After a drizzly start to Tuesday, parts of Texoma are starting to see the sun again. That’s mostly in the western counties where temperatures have reached the 70s for Tuesday. The rest of Texoma is still seeing a lot of clouds, though temperatures have warmed up to the 60s. Heading into the overnight, temperatures all across Texoma will stabilize into the low 60s. That means Texoma’s eastern counties will actually warm up after the sun goes down.

This will set up Wednesday to be the warmest day of the week. I’ve put the high temperature at 75 for Wednesday, but some areas (particularly Texas counties) could see highs in the low 80s. All these temperature increases are largely influenced by the strong winds, which aren’t slowing down any time soon. Expect 20-30mph southerly winds tonight and throughout Wednesday.

This is all setting up Texoma for a slight risk of severe storms on Thursday when a slow moving front pushes through our area Thursday evening. As of now, the main threats look to be strong winds and some hail. Given the front will be moving slowly and likely stall out at points throughout the night, localized flooding is also a concern (primarily for the Oklahoma counties). The front will eventually push through all of Texoma throughout the early morning hours of Friday, which is when more Texomans should expect strong thunderstorms.

Afterwards, skies will clear up for the weekend and temperatures won’t drop by much. Expect clearer skies and temperatures in the 60s for the first weekend of spring.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.