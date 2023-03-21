Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ukrainian troops wrap U.S. training on Patriot missile system

Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.
Fort Sill housed multiple Ukrainian soldiers training on the Patriot missile system.(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ukrainian troops are wrapping up their training on the U.S. Patriot Missile system on Fort Sill in Oklahoma, according to the base’s Commanding General.

Tuesday marked the first time U.S. Army officials let members of the media see the training since the soldiers arrived -- and seeing as the Ukrainians will be leaving in the coming days, it seems like it will be the only time.

The Commanding General of Fort Sill says 65 Ukrainian soldiers have spent 600 hours training here since January 15. The schedule was around six days a week for 10 to 11 hours a day, according to senior officials at the base.

A senior Fort Sill official said they were able to speed up parts of the training and add more specialized training because of the soldiers’ previous knowledge.

The Ukrainians will head to Europe after their training is complete, where they’ll get to train on the actual Patriot Missile that will be going to Ukraine, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy

Latest News

Durant non-profit hosts series of presentations over city water supply
Sustainable Durant hosting presentations addressing city water needs
Durant non-profit hosts series of presentations over city water supply
Sustainable Durant hosting presentations addressing city water needs
Spring Equinox
Austin College welcomes Spring Equinox
Spring Equinox
Spring equinox