Bowen trio honored with family lifetime achievement awards

By Dylan Morgan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SILO, Okla. (KXII) - For over 40 years the Bowen family has become synonymous with Oklahoma High School Baseball, dominating the diamond with 5,517 combined coaching wins.

Finally, the men who led the way are finally recognized with family lifetime achievement awards, beginning with Murl Bowen, the manager who started it all.

“I had a great career, I stayed healthy,” said Murl. “I missed one game in 30 years, and my father-in-law passed away and that was it. But you know, baseball is my game. I love it and everything.”

Once Murl decided to step away from the game, the Bowen’s kept things in the family. With Murl’s nephew Billy Jack picking up, and surpassing, right where his uncle left off.

“We all grew up watching him win and go about his business,” said Billy Jack. “So, when we started coaching, you know we wanted to be like him and so we did a lot of the things he did and asked a lot of questions and so it’s really a neat deal the bar that he set so high.”

But the Bowen family was far from finished there. With Billy Jack’s brother Randy amassing 1,176 wins in his own right, moving him to eighth on the all-time wins list in Oklahoma history.

”Even as a little guy, I always watched and tried to pick stuff up,” said Randy. “Just did a lot of stuff they did and some stuff that I picked up and did on my own and just worked hard. That’s one thing we got from our dad.”

So, with that it’s safe to say the game of baseball will forever coarse through the veins of the Bowen family as they continue to cement themselves as the best to ever lead young athletes out on the diamond.

Bowen family honored in Silo
