Carter County Sheriff’s Office to get full-body scanner for jail

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County commissioners voted to buy a full-body scanner for the jail on Monday.

They’re using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the device.

A commissioner tells News 12 the sheriff said the scanner will allow jail employees to see what’s being brought into the jail more quickly and efficiently, and prevent inmates from smuggling in contraband.

According to the state website, less than 3% of ARPA funds have been used in Oklahoma.

