Duncan Police investigating after 8 deer found dead at Lake Humphreys

The Duncan Police Department is asking for the public's help after several deer were killed at Lake Humphreys earlier this month.
The Duncan Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several deer were killed at Lake Humphreys earlier this month.(Canva)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - The Duncan Police Department is asking for the public’s help after several deer were killed at Lake Humphreys earlier this month.

In a social media post, Duncan Police said that eight deer were killed at the lake near Flathead Dr. during the weekend of March 10 through March 12.

Police ask that if you noticed any suspicious activity or have any information about the incident, you call the Duncan Police Department at (580) 255-2112.

Duncan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance. Sometime, during the weekend of March 10 through March 12...

Posted by City of Duncan OK- Police Department on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

