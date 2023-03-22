Texoma Local
Grace Center shutting down for summer, plans to reopen in fall

(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Grace Center, Ardmore’s homeless shelter, is closing for the season.

Director Linda Heitman said it’s just temporary- when they purchased the building last year, they decided to keep the overnight shelter open during the coldest month.

“We did not have time to write enough grants and do fundraising to be open all year so this gives me 6 months to get that done so that when we reopen this fall, hopefully, we will be open year-round from there,” Heitman said.

At the end of the month, the Grace Center will send clients off with backpacks filled with supplies, extra clothes, and blankets.

The day after the shelter closes, Heitman said they’ll demolish the building behind it to build an office for the center, freeing up space in the main building.

Heitman said that space will give them room for up to 10 more people to sleep. The overnight shelter will be back open in November.

The Grace Day Center will stay open.

