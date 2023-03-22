Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Bruzewski, Shaimon Michael, 08/29/1993 of Lone Grove, Bail Jumping & FTA

Burger, Bridgett Nadean, 01/16/1977 of South Lake, Bail Jumping & FTA

Eaton, Cody Lee, 11/27/1997 of Odessa, Bail Jumping & FTA

Bowens, Larry Duane Randle, 10/07/1980 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

Jowers, Joann Michel, 06/05/1960 of Pflugerville, Bail Jumping & FTA

Champ, Robert E, 04/28/1964 of Bonham, Bail Jumping & FTA

Castillo, Dylan Michael, 05/19/1998 of San Antonio, Bail Jumping & FTA

Anderson, Ashley Marie, 11/19/1982 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA, 12/29/2022

Anderson, Ashley Marie, 11/19/1982 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA, 12/28/2022

Finch, Jamie Lee, 06/07/1985 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

Brown, Craig Stephen Jr, 03/09/1990 of Pottsboro, Bail Jumping & FTA

Castillo‐Anaya, Jose Marcelino, 09/15/1985 of Denison, Obstruction or Retaliation

Cortez, Veronica, 06/06/1983 of Sherman, DWI 3rd or More

Lee, Connie Lynn, 07/20/1965 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Fordyce, Adam Christopher, 07/19/1990 of Whitesboro, Forgery Financial Instrument >= $2,500<$30k

Broyles, Stephanee Brooke, 05/02/1988 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Forgery Financial Instrument >=$2,500<$30k; Ct. 2 Fraud Poss/Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10

Howell, Lonnie Jay, 04/02/1971 of Fritch, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility

Foster, Tiffany Nicole, 12/26/1983 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Morphine

Green, Jadalon Marquet, 11/28/1998 of Denison, Attempt to Commit Burglary of Habitation Intend Other Felony

Chavez‐Galavis, Yuriana, 11/01/1982 of Denison, Poss CS PG ‐ Meth

Mockler, Peder Le, 02/26/1967 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Assault Peace Officer; Ct. 2 Assault Peace Officer

Layton, Loyd Allen, 07/18/1986 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth

Porter, Willie Lee, 08/17/1963 of Denison, Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair

Ross, Jeffrey Dewight, 06/04/1977 of Sherman, Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Evans, Justin Kyle, 04/25/1993 of Denison, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg w/Prev

Cox, Michael Warren Sr, 07/24/1965 of Kemp, Arson Intend Damage Habitat/Place of Worship

Edd, Ryan Deshaun, 05/01/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Unl Carry Weapon w/Felony Conv

Anthony, William Gene, 12/22/1983 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Carroll, Christina, 01/26/1991 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair; Ct. 2 Tampering with a Witness

Edd, Ryan Deshaun, 05/01/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Sermeno, Ricardo R, 07/29/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW

Roman‐Torres, Alejandro, 08/29/1985 of Durant, Burglary of Habitation

Rayford, Gregory Lee, 08/30/1961 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Jackson Tamera Gay, 09/19/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth 1/10/2023

Jackson, Tamera Gay, 09/19/1988 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 12/19/2022

Finch, Jamie Lee, 06/07/1985 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth

Kirby, Karla Sue, 09/26/1952 of Denison, Burglary of Building

Cone, Melissa Mae, 01/28/1979 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Howell, John Eugene, 04/26/1985 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Fam Mem Prev; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv

Anthony, William Gene, 12/22/1983 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Ketner, Jamie Dionne, 03/27/1974 of Bailey, Ct. 1 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 2 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse; Ct. 3 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.