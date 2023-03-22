Grayson County receives settlement against opioid manufactures & distributers

GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) -Across the nation, leaders and officials alike have had enough with the opioid crisis.

“There’s litigation that’s ongoing nationwide against some manufacturers and distributors of opioids,” said Brett Smith, Grayson Co. District Attorney.

But in 2018, Grayson County pursued their own litigation against these manufactures and pharmaceutical companies.

“It almost reimburses the county for money that we have spent because of this opioid crisis and because of the people we have in our jails and the things that have happened, so even though it looks like we’re getting money back really it’s just replacing money that we’ve already spent,” said Phyllis James, Grayson County Commissioner Precinct 3.

After winning the lawsuit, Grayson County was awarded a $780,000 settlement.

“And these are Direct Share Allocations that will be made to Grayson County,” Smith said.

The county anticipates receiving annual payments for up to 18 years.

“So there’s not going to be as significant amount coming in annually as this first payment was but there’s also ongoing litigations so the amount thats coming to us in the future can very well increase and we expect it to,” Jeff Whitmire said, Grayson County Commissioner Precinct 1

In addition to the Texas Opioid Litigation, the county will also have access to the Texas Opioid Abatement.

“And it’s going to have literally ten to millions of dollars in it and counties like Grayson are going to be able to apply for grants to access that money,” Smith added.

While money from the abatement plan is not yet available, there is a dedicated use for the funds, “for things like jail drug treatment, rehabilitation programs, providing NARCAN to first responders and anything related to the current opioid crisis,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.