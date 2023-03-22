Texoma Local
Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down in Marshall Co.

A large illegal marijuana grow operation was shut down in Marshall County on Tuesday.
A large illegal marijuana grow operation was shut down in Marshall County on Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large illegal marijuana grow operation was shut down in Marshall County on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Donald Yow, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, alongside agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, served a search warrant at a grow on Sartin Rd., west of Kingston.

Yow said 3,000 plants were seized and destroyed.

The names of the people operating the grow were not released.

Yow said the situation is still under investigation.

Early this morning the Marshall County Sheriffs Office with our partners from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics served a...

Posted by Donald Yow on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

