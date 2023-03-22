Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A large illegal marijuana grow operation was shut down in Marshall County on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Donald Yow, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, alongside agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, served a search warrant at a grow on Sartin Rd., west of Kingston.

Yow said 3,000 plants were seized and destroyed.

The names of the people operating the grow were not released.

Yow said the situation is still under investigation.

