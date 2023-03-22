Texoma Local
Largest kids consignment sale in Texoma returning this weekend

Just Between Friends gives parents the opportunity to save and make money at kids consignment...
Just Between Friends gives parents the opportunity to save and make money at kids consignment sale
By Erin Pellet
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - From cute clothes to strollers, toys and even cribs, the Just Between Kids consignment sale is filled with gently used items. Sales Coordinator Alyssa Clark said there are more than 70,000 items this year with discounts from 50% to 90% off retail pricing.

“Kids grow fast, a lot faster than our budgets most of the time,” Clark said.

The event is being held this weekend. It is open to the public from Thursday through Saturday at the Eisenhower Business Center in Denison. The event is held twice a year giving parents the opportunity to get a return on their investments by selling the items their kids have outgrown.

“I use my consignor money to buy new things at the store, like here,” Customer Amanda Mendenhall said.

While donations are closed for this weekend’s events, consignment registration for the next event is now open.

She has been shopping the consignment sale after having her first child nine years ago.

“We buy all of our stuff here, all of our toys, all of our books,” Mendenhall said.

Her family has grown, she now has five kids and she said without the consignment events she would be spending significantly more money.

For items that don’t sell at the bi-annual event, sellers have the option to donate to the Kid’s Closet in Bonham.

“They take all of the donated items which are usually thousands of items,” Clark said.

This allows families in need to get items for free.

“That’s a huge blessing,” Clark said.

