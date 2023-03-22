Texoma Local
The life of country music legend Reba McEntire takes comic book form

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(KXII) - Country music legend Reba McEntire is going from center stage to the cover page of a comic book showcasing her life’s work.

According to a press release from TidalWave Comics, the next edition of its “Female Force” series, which is focused on women who make an impact worldwide, will highlight Reba McEntire.

The comic book follows Reba on a journey from her rodeo barrel racing days to the Grand Ole Opry, her own hit sitcom, and film career, the release states.

“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” Publisher, Darren G. Davis said. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models.  One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”

The comic book will be released the month in honor of Reba’s 68th birthday.

