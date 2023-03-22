Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets

Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is accused of killing three family pets while threatening his mother with a knife.

KPHO reports that 20-year-old Jason Sperry was taken into custody on Monday after a woman called police saying she had just returned home and her son had threatened to kill her.

Authorities said the woman told them that her son had killed all of their pets in the apartment and that he would kill her too “if she did not repent.”

Sperry reportedly then chased her out of the apartment with a knife.

When police arrived, they arrested the 20-year-old. Officers said they found a dog, a cat and a bearded dragon lizard all dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Sperry told police that he was “possessed by demons” and voices in his head said he “needed to free the animals.” He also reportedly said he killed the pets because they reminded him of his family members.

Court documents stated that police noticed that faces had also been cut out of family photos. They took several knives from Sperry and removed other knives from the apartment.

Sperry was booked on charges including animal cruelty and aggravated assault, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Manslaughter charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a crash that led to the...
Man facing manslaughter charges for death of McAlester officer
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide
McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on collision...
McAlester officer dies in head-on crash

Latest News

FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
County firefighter dies after training exercise
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
1 hurt when tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped