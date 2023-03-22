Texoma Local
ODWC collecting data on Blotchy Bass Syndrome

ODWC wants you to be on the lookout for spotty bass.
ODWC wants you to be on the lookout for spotty bass.(Bass Pro Shops / YouTube)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) wants you to be on the lookout for spotty bass.

According to a social media post, researchers are collecting data on a type of hyperpigmentation/melanosis, or Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass specis associated with a virus.

Anglers are asked to report both normal and blotchy bass for the study.

You can report your catches on the MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas app’s 2023 Blotchy Bass Bonanza event.

Researchers are collecting data on hyperpigmentation/melanosis, a.k.a Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass species...

Posted by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

