ODWC collecting data on Blotchy Bass Syndrome

Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) wants you to be on the lookout for spotty bass.

According to a social media post, researchers are collecting data on a type of hyperpigmentation/melanosis, or Blotchy Bass Syndrome, in freshwater bass specis associated with a virus.

Anglers are asked to report both normal and blotchy bass for the study.

You can report your catches on the MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas app’s 2023 Blotchy Bass Bonanza event.

