Paris man arrested for sexual assault of child

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Paris Police, a detective was investigating a Feb. 2022 sexual assault of a child case involving Bradley Deen Scott, 39.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott at the 500 block of Deshong Dr. in Paris.

Scott is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Paris Jail.

