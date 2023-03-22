Paris man arrested for sexual assault of child
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.
According to a press release from Paris Police, a detective was investigating a Feb. 2022 sexual assault of a child case involving Bradley Deen Scott, 39.
On Tuesday, officers arrested Scott at the 500 block of Deshong Dr. in Paris.
Scott is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into the Paris Jail.
