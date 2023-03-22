Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.(ManuelVelasco via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A girl’s ex-boyfriend is dead after police say her father shot and killed him.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities said a suspect physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The department said the man in question left the apartment before officers arrived, but the girl’s father had also been contacted and responded to the scene.

According to police, the suspect returned to the apartment, and the girl’s father, who was armed with a handgun, shot him in the chest.

The ex-boyfriend then left the apartment and officers found him next to his car. Police said the officers started CPR until medical personnel arrived, but they pronounced him deceased.

Gainesville police said the situation remains under investigation and did not immediately release the names of those involved.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Manslaughter charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a crash that led to the...
Man facing manslaughter charges for death of McAlester officer
McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on collision...
McAlester officer dies in head-on crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets
Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.
DOJ: Authorities seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in W.Va. history
Country music legend Reba McEntire is going from center stage to the cover page of a comic book...
The life of country music legend Reba McEntire takes comic book form
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session