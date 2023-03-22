Police: Wanted man arrested in Bryan Co. for sexual assault of child

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man wanted for sexual assault of a child was arrested in Bryan County on Wednesday.

According to Paris Police, Samuel Cardenas, 40, was arrested by the Choctaw Tribal Police around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on a Paris Police warrant for sexual assault of a child.

Cardenas was taken to the Bryan County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Lamar County, police said.

Police said Cardenas committed the offense in Aug. 2022.

