Pushmataha Co. to be home of Oklahoma’s first state forest

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 11,000 acres of land in Pushmataha County are poised to become Oklahoma’s first official state forest.

According to a press release from the Conservation Fund, the forestland is in the round mountain area, about 15 miles southeast of Honobia and near Hochatown.

The Conservation Fund purchased the land and will partner with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and Forestry to manage the wildlife area, according to the release.

The non-profit organization said the state forest supports two major economic drivers in southeastern Oklahoma: forestry and outdoor recreation & tourism.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.