Sherman planning and zoning committee approve new Freddy’s location

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is looking at making it’s return to Grayson County.

The Kansas-based burger chain was given unanimous approval at the planning and zoning meeting in Sherman on Tuesday night, according to Sherman City Manager Nate Strauch.

Strauch said the new location will be near Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille on US 75.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

