Silo’s Proctor wins 2022 OK Preps Player of the Year Award

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - After a historic day for Silo baseball, even more hardware was given out to the Rebels with Kyler Proctor winning the 2022 OK Prep Nation Player of the Year Award.

Proctor has been an absolute star for the Rebels since he stepped out onto the diamond, helping lead Silo to state title victories and now adding yet another piece of hardware to his hefty collection.

“I’m going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life,” said Proctor. “I’m going to think about it when baseball is all over with. I’m going to be like yeah I got that award.”

