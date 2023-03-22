Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Silo’s Proctor wins 2022 OK Preps Player of the Year Award

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILO, Okla. (KXII) - After a historic day for Silo baseball, even more hardware was given out to the Rebels with Kyler Proctor winning the 2022 OK Prep Nation Player of the Year Award.

Proctor has been an absolute star for the Rebels since he stepped out onto the diamond, helping lead Silo to state title victories and now adding yet another piece of hardware to his hefty collection.

“I’m going to cherish this moment for the rest of my life,” said Proctor. “I’m going to think about it when baseball is all over with. I’m going to be like yeah I got that award.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two kids were flown to a Plano hospital after a car flipped over near Broken Bow early Sunday...
Two teens flown to Plano hospital after Broken Bow crash
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Several teenagers have been taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Choctaw County.
Five Teenagers taken to hospital after striking tree in Choctaw County
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy

Latest News

Bowen family honored in Silo
Bowen family honored in Silo
Bells-Gunter Baseball Highlights
Bells-Gunter Baseball Highlights
Bowen trio honored with family lifetime achievement awards
Bowen trio honored with family lifetime achievement awards
Kingston-Silo Baseball
Kingston-Silo Baseball Highlights