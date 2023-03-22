Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hidden camera
Sulphur man charged with taking video with hidden camera
Denison Music on Main has announced its music line up.
City of Denison unveils Music on Main 2023 line up
Manslaughter charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a crash that led to the...
Man facing manslaughter charges for death of McAlester officer
McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow succumbed to injuries sustained in a head-on collision...
McAlester officer dies in head-on crash
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
Attorneys: Stephen Smith’s death ruled homicide

Latest News

Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today, just days after the fallout from two U.S. bank...
The Fed raises interest rates
The Federal Reserve will announce whether or not another rate hike is on the way.
Fed raises key rate by a quarter-point, calls banking system ‘sound and resilient’