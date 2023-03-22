Voter registration deadline quickly approaching for Texas voters

Texas (KXII) - The deadline to register to vote in the May 6 Election is approaching.

According to VoteTexas.gov, Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day.

Notable items on the ballot:

Sherman ISD $540M school bond

Denison ISD $132M school bond

The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in the May election is April 6, 2023, the website indicates.

Early voting begins on Monday, April 24.

If you have questions regarding the status of your voter registration, contact your county voter registrar.

